The Detroit Red Wings addressed a desperate need at the start of free agency, signing veteran defenseman Trevor Daley to a $9.5 million, three-year contract.

Daley helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup last month, adding five points in 21 games during the playoffs.

The 33-year-old Daley gives Detroit a much-needed boost on the blue line. The franchise didn't earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since 1990 in part because it struggled on defense.

Daley has 78 goals and 278 points in his 13-year career, spending much of it with the Dallas Stars before playing for the Chicago Blackhawks and Penguins the past two seasons.