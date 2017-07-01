        <
          Red Wings sign veteran defenseman Trevor Daley to 3-year deal

          12:41 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The Detroit Red Wings addressed a desperate need at the start of free agency, signing veteran defenseman Trevor Daley to a $9.5 million, three-year contract.

          Daley helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup last month, adding five points in 21 games during the playoffs.

          The 33-year-old Daley gives Detroit a much-needed boost on the blue line. The franchise didn't earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since 1990 in part because it struggled on defense.

          Daley has 78 goals and 278 points in his 13-year career, spending much of it with the Dallas Stars before playing for the Chicago Blackhawks and Penguins the past two seasons.

