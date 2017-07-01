        <
          Brett Connolly re-signs with Capitals on two-year contract

          1:23 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Connolly to a two-year, $3 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $1.5 million.

          In his first season in Washington, Connolly couldn't always crack the lineup but still put up 15 goals and eight assists and was a plus-20 in 66 games.

          The restricted free agent is coming off a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Caps after making $1.025 million the previous year with Boston.

          The former No. 6 overall pick has bounced from Tampa Bay to Boston and then Washington already and is still just 25 years old.

