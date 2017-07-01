The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Connolly to a two-year, $3 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $1.5 million.
In his first season in Washington, Connolly couldn't always crack the lineup but still put up 15 goals and eight assists and was a plus-20 in 66 games.
The restricted free agent is coming off a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Caps after making $1.025 million the previous year with Boston.
The former No. 6 overall pick has bounced from Tampa Bay to Boston and then Washington already and is still just 25 years old.