The San Jose Sharks locked up some of their core players Saturday, signing defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and goalie Martin Jones to long-term extensions, the team announced.

Vlasic, who scored six goals and had 22 assists last season, signed an eight-year extension with the Sharks. TSN reported the deal to be worth $56 million, with an average of $7 million per season.

"We're thrilled we could get this extension done early and ensure one of the League's top defensemen will remain in San Jose for the long term," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "... This helps solidify our blueline for years to come."

Jones, who, like Vlasic, would have been an unrestricted free agent after next season, reached a six-year extension with San Jose. TSN reported the deal to be worth $5.75 million per season.

"We're very happy we could get this extension done with Martin and feel that he is just beginning to hit his peak in terms of growth and prime playing seasons," Wilson said. "He has proven that he is more than capable of excelling in high-pressure situations and big games, and we feel he has become one of the top goaltenders in the league. He is a calming influence in net for our team, and we're excited to have him in net for us for the foreseeable future."

Jones was 35-23-6 with a 2.40 goals-against average and had a .912 save percentage this past season. In four NHL seasons, he has 88 career wins and a 2.27 GAA.