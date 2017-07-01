The Dallas Stars announced Saturday the signing of center Martin Hanzal to a three-year, $14.25 million contract.

Editor's Picks 2017 Free-Agent Tracker The frenzy is on! All the signings -- of big and not-so-big names -- can be found right here as the NHL's free-agency season opens in what could be an action-packed market.

Hanzal was a trade-deadline pickup by the Wild from the Coyotes, the only team he had played for after the club drafted him 17th overall in 2005.

But he couldn't help Minnesota get out of the first round of the playoffs, scoring one goal in his first postseason action in five years during a five-game loss to the Blues.

Durability has been a concern with the 6-foot-6 center. Hanzal, 30, played in 71 games last season, the first time he had more than 70 appearances since 2009-10.

Hanzal has posted 121 goals and 205 assists during his 10-year career.