The Los Angeles Kings have signed veteran forward Michael Cammalleri to a one-year, $1 million deal, the team announced Saturday.

Cammalleri began his NHL career with the Kings during the 2002-03 season. He spent five years with the Kings before moving to Calgary, Montreal and New Jersey.

Cammalleri, 35, has scored at least 25 goals six times in his career despite dealing with numerous injuries. He should provide a veteran boost to the Kings' unimpressive depth forward lines.

The Kings also signed defenseman Christian Folin, goalie Cal Petersen and defenseman Stepan Falkovsky.

