Joe Thornton is staying in San Jose, according to multiple reports.

The Sharks center will remain in California on a one-year deal worth close to $6.5 million according to TSN.

Thornton, who turns 38 on Sunday, has been a mainstay at center for the Sharks for 12 seasons. He won the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP after being traded from the Bruins to the Sharks in 2005-06. He led the league in scoring that year with 125 points.

A six-time All-Star, Thornton has helped lead San Jose to the playoffs in 11 of his 12 seasons. The Sharks lost in the Stanley Cup Final in 2015-16 but lost in the first round to Edmonton this past season.

Thornton skated in 79 games last season but had only seven goals to go with his 43 assists. Still, a knee injury that cost him time in the playoffs hurt the Sharks against the Oilers. It was revealed that he had been playing with a torn ACL and MCL that required surgery after the season.

"It's as courageous an effort -- him doing what he did -- as I've ever seen," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

Thornton carried a $6.75 million cap hit last season.

Thornton was a first overall draft pick of the Bruins and was a fan favorite for seven-plus seasons but was shockingly traded for Brad Stuart, Marco Sturm and Wayne Primeau when both Boston and San Jose were sitting in last place on Nov. 30, 2005.

Thornton isn't the only big-name free agent that the Sharks have to deal with. Patrick Marleau, who has played in San Jose his entire 19-year career, is also up.

In international play, Thornton won gold with Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.