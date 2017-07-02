        <
          Carey Price reaches eight-year extension with Canadiens

          2:14 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Carey Price is now in position to retire as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, with the team announcing Sunday that he will receive an eight-year extension beginning in 2018-19.

          According to multiple reports, the new deal will have an annual average value of $10.5 million.

          The 29-year-old Price is going into the final season of a six-year contract with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He has played his entire 10-year career with Montreal.

          Price is a five-time All-Star and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy this year.

          His best season came in 2014-15, when he led the league in wins (44), save percentage (.933) and goals-against average (1.96) on the way to winning the Hart, Vezina, Jennings and Ted Lindsay trophies.

