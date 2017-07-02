The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Patrick Marleau to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million, the team announced.

Marleau was also given a full no-movement clause by general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Sharks fans have been watching Marleau, 37, in teal since he was 18 years old. During his 19 seasons in the Bay, he was a three-time All-Star and became the franchise leader in goals, points and games played.

Last season, Marleau joined the 500-goal club. He had 27 on the season but only 46 points total, which marked a third straight season of decline since he registered 70 points in 2013-14.

Patrick Marleau Total Sharks Rank Games 1,493 1st Goals 508 1st Assists 574 2nd Points 1,082 1st

Despite his advancing age, Marleau remains one of the game's most durable players with a current consecutive games streak of 622 and also still one of the league's fastest skaters. He is a versatile player capable of playing at center or on the wing and has experience playing on the top power-play unit and as a penalty killer.

He will bring a veteran presence to a young Maple Leafs squad that lost to top-seeded Washington in a tight, six-game, first-round playoff series last season.

Along with fellow free agent Joe Thornton, Marleau has helped make the Sharks a perennial playoff team, but they have never won the Stanley Cup. They lost in six games to the Penguins in the 2015-16 Final, after the deepest run in franchise history.

Despite the many accomplishments, Marleau also came under criticism in San Jose for failing to deliver a title.

He was stripped of his captaincy after a first-round playoff loss in 2009 and was often blamed for early postseason exits. But he also was beloved by the majority of the fans, many of whom don't remember what the team was like before Marleau arrived.

Representing Canada, Marleau won Olympic gold in both 2010 and 2014 and will be reunited with with Toronto coach Mike Babcock.

He carried a $6.667 million cap hit last season in the final year of a three-year contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.