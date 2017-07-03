The Dallas Stars signed former Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov to a five-year, $31.25 million contract on Monday.

After a disappointing season, the Stars and new coach Ken Hitchcock have been busy. Among their moves, they have traded for goalie Ben Bishop, signed center Martin Hanzal and traded for defenseman Marc Methot.

"Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top-six as deep and talented as any group in this league."

Radulov, 30, has had a controversial NHL career. After being selected in the first round of the 2004 draft by the Predators, he played the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons in Nashville, scoring 37 and 58 points, respectively.

Alexander Radulov had a big season for the Canadiens. David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire

But at the end of his second season, the told the Predators that he wanted to return to his native Russia to play. The Predators demanded that he fulfill the final year of his contract, but Radulov signed a three-year deal with a KHL team. Nashville suspended him for the 2008-09 season.

In March 2012, he returned to the Predators, had his suspension lifted and finished out the season. However, before Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, Radulov and a teammate were spotted at a nightclub at 5 a.m. The players were suspended, and the Predators elected not to renew his contract.

Radulov returned to play in Russia, but this past offseason he returned to the NHL, signing a one-year, $5.75 million contract with the Canadiens. His previous baggage was a source of discussion around the league, but Radulov was lauded as a great teammate. He finished with 18 goals and 36 assists as Montreal won the Atlantic Division with 103 points.