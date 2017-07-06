        <
        >

          Backup goalie Philipp Grubauer, Capitals agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal

          12:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Va. -- Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals.

          The team announced Thursday that it had re-signed its last remaining restricted free agent.

          The 25-year-old German went 13-6-2 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games with Washington last season.

          The Capitals were the Presidents' Trophy winners for the second time in a row last season before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the playoffs.

          They re-signed center Evgeny Kuznetsov to an eight-year, $62.4 million deal and kept right wingers T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky and defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

