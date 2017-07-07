MOSCOW -- Former Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko has returned to Russia, signing a three-year contract with Kontinental Hockey League club CSKA Moscow.

Grigorenko had been an unrestricted free agent in the NHL after his contract with Colorado expired.

Grigorenko came to the NHL in 2012 as a first-round draft pick but struggled to live up to expectations during three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and two with the Avalanche.

He scored 10 goals and 13 assists in 75 games for Colorado last season. In total, he has 22 goals and 42 assists from 217 NHL games.

CSKA did not give any information about salary.