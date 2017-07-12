The Pittsburgh Penguins are custodians of the Stanley Cup again this summer -- under the capable guidance (and white gloves) of Cup handler Phil Pritchard. What celebrations will they have in store for Lord Stanley's chalice for the second year in a row? From the parade in Pittsburgh to a close encounter with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Penguins owner Ron Burkle's house to a reunion with Chris Kunitz and his kids, we're tracking the Cup's travels this summer.
Equipment Manager Dana Heinze and his wife share their day with family and friends on M&M Lakes. #stanleycup @HockeyHallFame @NHL @penguins pic.twitter.com/7CaPWvVYTW
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 11, 2017
Chris may need to have another kid if he keeps winning Cups! (Pittsburgh, PA) #stanleycup @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UagJuPJ1WN
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2017
Chris Kunitz and his kids begin their day with the Cup...AGAIN! 4 x's a charm! (Pittsburgh,PA) #stanleycup @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ZcCEs6vQxy
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2017
Tom Brady #superbowl champ would love to add the #stanleycup to his collection. Sports' greatest trophy @HockeyHallFame @NHL @Patriots @NFL pic.twitter.com/3xPJZiGcgM
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 7, 2017