          Where's Stanley? Tracking the Pittsburgh Penguins' travels with the Stanley Cup -- again

          Sidney Crosby and the Stanley Cup kicked off the summer with a salute to Penguins fans at a rally in Pittsburgh on June 14. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
          11:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Pittsburgh Penguins are custodians of the Stanley Cup again this summer -- under the capable guidance (and white gloves) of Cup handler Phil Pritchard. What celebrations will they have in store for Lord Stanley's chalice for the second year in a row? From the parade in Pittsburgh to a close encounter with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Penguins owner Ron Burkle's house to a reunion with Chris Kunitz and his kids, we're tracking the Cup's travels this summer.

          Sightseeing with the #StanleyCup!

          A post shared by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) on

          Sid, Stanley, and Haggy at the #NHLAwards!

          A post shared by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) on

          What a time!! #champs

          A post shared by Jake Guentzel (@jakenbake20) on

          Hey Keeper of the Cup, you guys taking any new applicants? We know two guys with some solid experience. #Pens

          A post shared by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) on

          ✌️ in a row. #StanleyCup

          A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on

