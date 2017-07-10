        <
          Rangers hire Lindy Ruff as assistant coach

          2:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers have hired longtime NHL head coach Lindy Ruff as an assistant to Alain Vigneault.

          The Rangers announced the hire Monday. Ruff, 57, was a head coach for almost 19 seasons, compiling a record of 736-554-78-125.

          He ranks fourth among head coaches in regular-season games coached, trailing Scotty Bowman, Al Arbour and Joel Quenneville.

          Ruff coached the Buffalo Sabres for parts of 15 seasons (1997-98 to 2012-13). He led the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999 and won the Jack Adams Award in 2005-06.

          Ruff also coached the Dallas Stars for four seasons (2013-14 to 2016-17).

          He played in 691 NHL games over parts of 12 seasons in the league (1979-80 to 1990-91), with 105 goals and 195 assists, along with 1,264 penalty minutes. He played parts of three seasons with the Rangers (1988-89 to 1990-91) and had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 83 games.

