Forward Tyler Johnson has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning on a seven-year contract worth $35 million, general manager Steve Yzerman said Monday in a news release.

Johnson, 26, is coming off a season in which he had 19 goals and 45 points in 66 games, which tied for third in goals on the team and fifth in points during his fifth season with Tampa Bay.

Johnson, an All-Star in 2014-15, also ranked first during the 2015 playoffs with 13 goals and was tied for first with the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane for points with 23 as the Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final.