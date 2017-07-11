NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders have hired Kelly Buchberger to be an assistant under coach Doug Weight.

Buchberger served as vice president of player development for the Edmonton Oilers last season, after spending the previous two as the club's manager of player personnel. He spent six seasons (2008-2014) as an assistant coach with the Oilers.

During his 18 NHL seasons as a player, Buchberger had 309 points in 1,182 regular-season games. He won two Stanley Cups with the Oilers, in 1987 and 1990, and was a teammate of Weight's in Edmonton.

Also Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis on a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) deal. The Islanders acquired Gudlevskis from the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1 for forward Carter Verhaeghe.

On Monday, the Islanders hired Fred Brathwaite as goaltending coach. Brathwaite was the goaltending coach for Hockey Canada with its under-18 team for the past three seasons.