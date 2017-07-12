The Carolina Hurricanes locked up one of their young building blocks by giving a seven-year, $37.1 million extension to defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

The 23-year-old had a career-high 34 points and was a plus-23 last season in his second year in the league.

Jaccob Slavin, right, celebrates a goal last season. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

"Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term," Carolina general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh."

In the tough Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes remained in the playoff chase until late last season. This offseason, they've made a series of moves to bolster a young nucleus -- among them trading for goalie Scott Darling and signing forward Justin Williams.

Slavin is going into the final year of his rookie deal with a cap hit of $925,000.