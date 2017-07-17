Defenseman Brian Campbell, who won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, announced his retirement Monday after 17 seasons in the league.

The Blackhawks tweeted that Campbell is "not done with the Hawks! Soupy will join the front office, assisting with marketing, community and youth hockey initiatives."

Brian Campbell played 17 seasons in the NHL and was a four-time All-Star. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

"I'm excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life," Campbell said in a statement. "I'm grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I'm thankful for this new opportunity."

Campbell, 38, was a four-time All-Star, who also played for the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers.

He finishes his career with 87 goals, 417 assists and was a plus-63.

Campbell spent his first six-plus seasons in Buffalo, establishing himself as an All-Star. He was traded to San Jose at the deadline in 2008 and then signed as a free agent with Chicago that offseason, becoming one of the building blocks around young stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

The 2010 Blackhawks won the franchise's first Stanley Cup since 1961.

Campbell was a salary cap casualty in 2011 and was traded to Florida, but he returned to Chicago as a free agent before last season. He had five goals, 12 assists and was a plus-12 and then became an unrestricted free agent.