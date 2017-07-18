We're a few weeks into NHL free agency, and almost all of the major unrestricted free agents have signed. But a few high-profile veterans are still looking for jobs.

Here are five intriguing players who remain on the market, how people around the league view them, and where they could (eventually) land.

The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer can still play at a high enough level to contribute offensive minutes in the NHL. The winger is just one year removed from a campaign in which he scored 27 goals and had 66 points in 79 games. Jagr's 46 points last season were still decent, though a drop-off.

With the Florida Panthers, Jagr -- the league's second-leading scorer all time -- showed excellent chemistry alongside linemates Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. Some believe they helped boost Jagr's stats, which could be an issue for teams looking for help at right wing. If the same fit isn't there, Jagr's numbers could tumble.

"The biggest problem with me is when [Jagr] was not [playing] with Barkov, when Barkov got hurt, I really saw that [Jagr's] game was less," said an Eastern Conference scout. "He needs a specific player to play with, I think, to be able to make it work for him. He's still smart. He has great puck protection. He has a great stick. He doesn't have the foot speed and he's not an up-and-down-the-ice type of guy. But in the perfect scenario, he still could be effective in a short-term situation, but not for all teams."

The consensus is that Jagr needs to land on a team that has the requisite amount of depth so he can be utilized in strictly offensive situations.

"Does a team like the Dallas Stars, that seems like it's going for it, fit? Montreal? I don't see how Montreal doesn't give Jagr a chance," a Western Conference scout said. "Does Jagr make sense with the Chicago Blackhawks? I don't know. Shoot -- he could."

Best fit: Montreal Canadiens

Jarome Iginla, a first-line winger for most of his career, didn't show as much punch and played mostly bottom-six minutes over the past two seasons with the Avalanche and Kings, producing 36 goals and 74 points. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Is the 40-year-old Iginla the player who scored eight goals in 61 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season -- or the player who scored six goals in 19 games with the Los Angeles Kings after being dealt at the trade deadline?

That's the question teams need to ask about the veteran right wing, who has racked up 625 goals during his NHL career.

"He was old and slow last year and won't be younger and faster this year, but I'm willing to cut a degree of slack to a guy whose clock was ticking and was forced to play on a Colorado team that had no competitive shot," a former Eastern Conference executive said. "He wasn't put in the best position to succeed."

Iginla certainly could add leadership to a young, on-the-cusp group like his old team, the Calgary Flames, or another inexperienced squad in a similar spot.

Iginla can still shoot the puck and convert on the power play -- though, during his tenure with the Kings last season, he was a negative puck-possession player 5-on-5 relative to the rest of his team. In this day and age, a lot of teams value players who won't burn them at even strength. This could weaken Iginla's overall value around the league as he tries to land somewhere.

"Los Angeles was ideal [for Iginla -- big, slow, plays with puck] and he didn't do a ton there, either," the former executive said.

Best fit: Flames

The longtime Arizona Coyotes captain is seen as a high-character player who, despite being 40 years old, still gives maximum effort every night.

"I like what he brings to the table. He's a big, powerful guy. He's the perfect example for young players to be around to be in the locker room," the Eastern Conference scout said. "I would look just as favorably at Shane Doan as anybody else."

Plus, Doan is the type of player who isn't afraid to pay the price in front of the net, which has become a bit of a lost art form in today's speed-based game.

"He's an absolute beast and hard to move," the Western Conference scout said. "It's hard to find guys who will put themselves in front of the net and do what they need to do from a dirty-goals perspective."

Though Doan's production dropped from 28 goals in 72 games in 2015-16 to six in 74 games last season, some see him as an adaptable guy who can bolster a lower line. Going to a place with cheaper young talent that could make a jump next season would make the most sense.

Best fit: Winnipeg Jets

Few question Thomas Vanek's scoring ability and powerful shot. The 33-year-old winger's work ethic is a concern, however. Steven King/Icon Sportswire

The questions about Vanek never concern his goal-scoring skill. They have more to do with the left wing's overall work ethic.

Last season Vanek resurrected himself to a degree, averaging 0.31 goals per game in 48 games with the Detroit Red Wings. But then he notched just 0.10 goals per game with the Panthers after being dealt to Florida at the deadline, which tarnished his reputation -- again.

"I think he has a really good shot. He's a very good passer in close, in close quarters around the net. He's good around the net, he has a good stick. I just think he's lazy," the Eastern Conference scout said. "I don't think he has a work ethic. I wouldn't want him on my team right now."

Still, with the right fit, where Vanek doesn't have to be "the guy," he could excel. A former 40-goal scorer, he is only 33 years old. On a one-year low contract, he could be ideal for a team like the Red Wings, where he had some success.

Best fit: Red Wings

Puck-moving defensemen generally have a market, and Markov can certainly provide a boost to a team looking to bolster its back end. But it's hard to believe the 38-year-old blueliner will command close to the $5.75 million average annual value he had in his previous deal with the Canadiens.

Last season he had 36 points in 62 games, and his 0.58 points per game ranked 15th among defensemen who had played 60 games or more.

"Markov relies on an elite brain and elite puck-moving skill to perform at a high-end level, while somewhat flying under the radar by virtue of being older, foreign and never the big-name D on his team," the former exec said. "He's still great, would be an asset to any team. Should just be a matter of cap fit. He's the Jagr of UFA defensemen."

The Habs have the space to bring back their longtime blue-line anchor, but the fact that he remains unsigned begs the question: Will they?

Best fit: Canadiens