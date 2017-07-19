BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is set to play in a summer league game, his next step while recovering from an undisclosed illness that placed his hockey future in question in March.

"Da Beauty League" announced on its Twitter account that Okposo will make his debut Wednesday night. The six-team league features a combination of mostly American-born professional and college players competing in 4-on-4 formatted games in Edina, Minnesota.

Okposo was sidelined after feeling ill on March 28 and spent a week undergoing tests at Buffalo General Hospital's neurosurgical intensive care unit. The Sabres have cited medical privacy laws in declining to reveal the nature of the illness.

Last month, Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said Okposo was on track to report for the start of training camp in September.