The St. Louis Blues and 24-year-old defenseman Colton Parayko have agreed on a five-year, $27.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The restricted free agent had four goals and 31 assists last season after posting 33 points in his rookie year. He had five points in 11 playoff games last season.

Norm Hall/NHL/Getty Images

Parayko finished his entry-level deal last season with a cap hit of $858,750.

He made the NHL All-Rookie team in 2015-16, was a member of Team North America in the 2016 World Cup and played for Canada in the World Championships in 2017.