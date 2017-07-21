The Ottawa Senators and center Ryan Dzingel agreed to a two-year contract on Friday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Dzingel's contract has an average annual value of $1.8 million, the team announced.

Dzingel, 25, scored 14 goals and had 18 assists in 2016-17, his first full NHL season.

The sides reached agreement on the contract shortly before Friday's arbitration hearing was scheduled to begin.

"We met at 8:55 a.m. and the process went on for about an hour of negotiations where they went in their corner and we went in our corner and we got something done around 10:05-10:10 a.m. Ryan was the one that came over and shook our hands and was really happy that we've invested in him since the day that he was a seventh-round pick and that we showed him the good faith of giving him a two-year contract," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said, according to the team's website.

"At the same time, it gives him a bit of security and it gives us a little fiscal responsibility from our side so we know where Ryan will be next year. I can tell you that the player was very happy, the organization is very happy, so when both parties seem pretty happy I think it's a win for everyone."