The Pittsburgh Penguins have locked up one of their young defenseman, agreeing to a deal with Brian Dumoulin on a 6-year, $24.6 million contract to avoid arbitration.

The 25-year-old Dumoulin has played in every playoff game the Penguins played the last two seasons (49 games), helping Pittsburgh win back-to-back Stanley Cups titles.

Brian Dumoulin chases down the Predators' Viktor Arvidsson in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

He had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) this postseason and averaged 21.59 minutes of ice time, the most of any Penguins player in the playoffs. His plus-9 in the postseason was best among the Penguins' defensemen.

Dumoulin was a second-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2009 but was traded to Pittsburgh along with Brandon Sutter and a first-round pick for Jordan Staal in June 2012.