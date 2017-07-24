BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres winger Kyle Okposo says he is fully healthy after a concussion led to sleeping trouble, significant weight loss and a trip to intensive care last March.

Okposo, 29, missed the final few weeks of Buffalo's season with a previously undisclosed illness. In a letter posted on the team's website, Okposo says a routine hit in practice caused his mood to change and other problems that required hospitalization.

Sabres forward Kyle Okposo, right, had 19 goals and 26 assists in 65 games last season. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

He says he had a negative reaction to sleep medications and that at one point he weighed less than 200 pounds. He spent time in the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital to be stabilized. Okposo's playing weight is listed at 218 pounds.

Okposo played in a 4-on-4 summer league game in Minnesota with other NHL players last week.