The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Mark Streit, who is returning to the team that launched his NHL career.

According to multiple reports, Streit gets a $700,000 base salary but can earn $300,000 more in bonuses.

The 39-year-old Streit split his time between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. On March 1, Streit was traded by the Flyers to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Valtteri Filppula. Tampa Bay then turned around and dealt him to the Penguins for a draft pick. He dressed for only some games during Pittsburgh's playoff run to the title.

Mark Streit went from the Flyers to the Penguins in a trade this season. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

He had six goals and 27 points during the regular season.

After success in his native Switzerland, Streit started his NHL career at age 28 with the Canadiens in 2005-06. He signed as a free agent with New York in 2008 and was traded to the Flyers in 2013. The final year of the four-year deal he signed with the Flyers had a salary-cap hit of $5.25 million.

Streit is a former captain of the New York Islanders, where he was named an All-Star in 2009.

The Canadiens might lose another veteran defenseman in Andrei Markov. The 38-year-old has spent his entire 16-year career in Montreal.