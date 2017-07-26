GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes hired John MacLean and Scott Allen on Wednesday as assistant coaches on Rick Tocchet's staff.

MacLean played 18 NHL seasons with four teams before becoming an assistant coach in the New Jersey Devils organization for seven seasons. He was an assistant with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2011 to 2014 and served as an analyst for the NHL Network from 2015 to 2017.

A former minor league player, Allen served as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers from 2009 to 2012 and has held numerous coaching jobs in the minors, most recently with the San Antonio Rampage.

The Coyotes also hired Mike Van Ryn as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, the team's AHL affiliate.

Tocchet was hired earlier this month to replace Dave Tippett.