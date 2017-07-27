Andrei Markov will not return next season to the Montreal Canadiens, the only team he has played for in his 16 seasons in the league.

He is scheduled to speak on a conference call Thursday afternoon.

Andrei Markov has been an alternate captain for the Canadiens. Francois Lacasse/Getty Images

Markov, 38, was the longest-tenured player on the team and an alternate captain last season. The two-time All-Star had six goals and 36 points and was plus-18.

Markov was taken in the sixth round of the 1998 draft by Montreal after establishing himself in Russia. Since playing 14 games in the AHL in 2000-01, he has been a consistent presence on Montreal's blue line.

Markov is coming off a three-year deal that carried a $5.75 million salary-cap hit last season.

In February, Markov brought his twin sons from Russia to Montreal after their mother and his former partner died of cancer.