MOSCOW -- Longtime Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov has signed with Russian club Ak Bars Kazan.

Ak Bars said that Markov, 38, has signed a two-year contract to play in the Kontinental Hockey League, less than a week after Montreal said it would not keep the defenseman for a 17th NHL season. No salary details were given.

The move means Markov could end up playing at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

Russia is expected to be the favorite for an Olympic tournament without NHL players. It should have Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk on its team, while Canada and the United States plan to have rosters made up of professionals playing in Europe and on college and major junior teams.