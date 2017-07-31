COLUMBUS, Ohio -- John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets received a one-year contract extension following a season in which he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the move Monday. Financial terms were not released.

"John Tortorella and his coaching staff have done a terrific job since his arrival nearly two years ago," Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is one of the top coaches in our game and we are excited about what lies ahead for our club with John as our head coach."

Tortorella was entering the last year of a five-year, $10 million deal he signed with Vancouver in 2013. Columbus sent a draft pick to Vancouver in 2015 as compensation for hiring Tortorella.

Since joining Columbus, Tortorella has led the Blue Jackets to an 84-57-16 record and .586 winning percentage.

Columbus had a 50-24-8 record and 108 points last year, the NHL's fourth-best record. This was a 32-point turnaround from 2015-16.

"I'm very appreciative of the opportunity I have to coach this team and be part of a wonderful community that has been very welcoming to my family, so I thank the McConnell family, Mike Priest, John Davidson, Jarmo Kekalainen, our staff and the entire organization," Tortorella said in a statement. "I'm proud of the steps we've taken as a team and I look forward to continuing to work with a very good group of coaches and players."

