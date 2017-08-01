Defenseman Brett Pesce has turned his breakout season into a new contract.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that the 22-year-old has agreed to a six-year extension that pays $4.025 million per season. The deal starts in the 2018-19 season.

Brett Pesce, left, celebrates a Jaccob Slavin goal last season. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Pesce had two goals, 20 points and was a team-best plus-23 last season.

"Brett took another big step forward last season," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He plays a smart defensive game and has good ability to move the puck and contribute offensively. We plan for him to be a part of the Hurricanes' defensive corps for a long time."

The Hurricanes also locked up Pesce's defensive partner, Jaccob Slavin, this offseason with a seven-year extension that pays $5.3 million per season.