New York Islanders captain John Tavares said he's had meetings with the team concerning an extension and that he wants to remain with the franchise.

"I've enjoyed my time being an Islander and I want that experience to continue," Tavares told TSN on Tuesday. "For me, I just want to get ready for the upcoming season and work on being the best player I can be for the Islanders.

Tavares, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft, became eligible to sign an extension July 1 but is set to play next season on the final year of his six-year, $33 million contract. He led the Islanders with 66 points last season, and he is expected to be ready in time for the 2017-18 season after having surgery on his right hand in April.

"I think I'll just keep that all internal," Tavares told TSN about the negotiations. "We've had great open communication, it's obviously a great place to play."

In his eight seasons with the Islanders, Tavares has 235 goals and 302 assists. The four-time All-Star has led the Isles to three playoff appearances.