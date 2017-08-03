Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher has announced his retirement after 17 NHL seasons.

The 37-year-old veteran told The Tennessean on Thursday that he was hanging up his skates after 1,088 career NHL games with the Predators and Ottawa Senators.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one," Fisher wrote in a letter for Thursday's edition. "I've decided to retire from the NHL."

Mike Fisher had 276 goals and 209 assists over 17 seasons with the Predators and Senators. "I'm looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family," he said. "Things change when you have kids and you have a family." AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Fisher, who is married to country music star Carrie Underwood, had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as he helped lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"The way the city was behind us was unbelievable, and that's what makes the memory such a high -- but also bittersweet," Fisher wrote. "Can you imagine if we had a parade down Broadway?

It's moments like that which I know I'll miss. This job I've been able to have for a majority of my life is so much fun. To help create that entertainment and to see the joy we can bring to people is such a unique and exciting opportunity. I'll miss my teammates, my coaches and the game itself."

He played seven seasons with the Predators, scoring 237 points on 109 goals and 128 assists. In 11 seasons with the Senators, who selected Fisher with the 44th overall pick in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Fisher tallied 167 goals and 181 assists.

"Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June only makes it more difficult to leave it behind, but I do so with hope," Fisher wrote. "Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too.

I believe that this team, that this city, is going to win a championship, and I'm going to be the biggest fan. No one will be happier than I will be to see it happen, because, these fans, they deserve it."