Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun underwent knee surgery Thursday and is out indefinitely, the team said.

The 19-year-old Chychrun, selected 16th overall in the 2016 NHL draft, suffered the unspecified injury during offseason training and is expected to recover fully, the team said.

Chychrun scored seven goals -- which tied for second among NHL defensemen -- and had 20 points in 68 games during his rookie season.

The Coyotes begin training camp Sept. 14.