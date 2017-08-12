Former Ottawa Senators general manager and coach Bryan Murray died Saturday at the age of 74, the team announced.

"Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known and also a great father, mentor and teacher," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. "We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany, and the entire Murray family on their loss."

The team did not identify a cause of death, but Murray announced in November 2014 that he had Stage 4 colon cancer. He remained the team's general manager until April 2016, when he stepped down and took a senior advisory role with the team.

Bryan Murray coached the Senators for three seasons and served as general manager for nine years. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Getty Images

He was hired as Ottawa coach in June 2004 and was promoted to GM in June 2007, after the Senators' only Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Murray also coached the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks, compiling a 620-465 record with 131 ties and 23 overtime losses in his career.

During a ceremony in January, he became the first person inducted into the Senators' ring of honor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.