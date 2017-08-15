COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Puck drop is less than two months away for the Golden Knights, and many still wonder how a hockey team can thrive in an area best known for tourism and gambling. But the Knights are looking past the Las Vegas Strip for support -- further than the suburbs, too. The Knights' broadcast footprint stretches across parts of Idaho, Montana and Utah.

This week, a handful of players and executives are boarding a caravan to explore their new territory. ESPN has been offered a seat on the bus for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how Vegas' first pro team is trying to engage its new community ... a couple hundred miles at a time.

In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho more than 200 showed up for a free open skate, sponsored by the Knights. Vegas goalie Calvin Pickard, who played with the Avs last season, was the main attraction. Emily Kaplan, ESPN

Here's the bus the Golden Knights will be traveling in on their first road trip. Emily Kaplan, ESPN

