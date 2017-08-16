Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher has turned down the Colorado Avalanche's contract offer to become a free agent.

The Avs took the defenseman in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and held his rights until midnight Wednesday. When he didn't sign he became a free agent.

Will Butcher helped lead Denver to the national championship this season. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres are among the teams Butcher may visit. Other reports have the Stanley Cup winning Pittsburgh Penguins showing interest.

Butcher led the University of Denver to the national championship this past season. He scored nine goals, added 23 assists and was a plus-19 in 39 games.

On an entry-level contract, the 22-year-old Butcher would be a nice addition under the constraints of today's salary cap.

The Denver Post first reported that Butcher would become a free agent.