The Edmonton Oilers kept another key member of their core on Wednesday, signing forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year, $68 million contract.

The deal comes after the Oilers gave captain Connor McDavid a contract with the highest annual average value ($12.5 million) in the league this offseason.

Leon Draisaitl, right, and Connor McDavid form a potent 1-2 punch for the Oilers. Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The 21-year-old Draisaitl, who was a restricted free agent, was second in scoring on Edmonton last season with 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points. He led the team in scoring during the playoffs with 16 points in 13 games.

The German native had 51 points in 2015-16, his second in the league.

The Oilers cleared cap space earlier in the offseason by trading Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders.

Draisaitl finished his entry-level deal this past season, getting a base salary of $925,000 with performance bonuses of $2.475 million.