It's hard to top the summer Sidney Crosby and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins had, as they celebrated all over the world with the Stanley Cup. Phil Kessel won the offseason when he ate hot dogs -- and trolled some critics -- out of the trophy. And perhaps no one had more fun partying with Lord Stanley than Penguins defensemen Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz.

But a number of other non-Penguins had memorable offseasons too. The boys of winter spent their summer downtime at the beach and the ballpark, and with their best buddies and loved ones. They got hitched and had babies. The lost their collective minds over the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. Pro hockey players -- they're just like the rest of us! Here are some of the highlights of what they did last summer.

They hit the links

We're getting too good at this. ⛳️ A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on May 26, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

It was a beautiful day at the @cabotlinks for a hole in one! pic.twitter.com/ypWjeYq9MM — Logan Shaw (@loganshaw11) August 30, 2017

They went fishing

They kicked up their heels at concerts

Boots gang...Always such a good time!! @bootsandhearts A post shared by Connor Mcdavid (@mcdavid97) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

They geeked out over Mayweather-McGregor

The fight last night I thought was super entertaining, a great event. Thanks for letting me have the belt before it went to Floyd. pic.twitter.com/nSzvyxchUc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2017

A legend! @TheNotoriousMMA amazing to witness that event! What a speech after... win or learn! @John_Kavanagh boys did everyone proud pic.twitter.com/joKkcZRDzZ — Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) August 27, 2017

They dined out

Top draft pick Nico Hischier is already making a name for himself in New Jersey. Newark's Hobby's Deli has already named a sandwich after the 18-year-old Swiss center: the Nico No. 1 sandwich, which features grilled chicken, a red "jersey" tomato and, of course, Swiss cheese.

They did yoga

So goat yoga is cooler than it sounds! Tag a friend that would love this!!!!! 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Fmfv2imtA4 — Eric Gryba (@grybes02) July 16, 2017

They spectated at other sports

Toronto Maple Leafs center and Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews, an Arizona native, caught a game between his hometown Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in August.

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist -- who played nearly as much tennis as he did hockey growing up in Sweden -- and his wife, Therese Andersson, are regulars at the US Open.

Colton Paryako and Alex Pietrangelo from the @StLouisBlues are here at the track with us today! #INDYCAR #Bommarito500 pic.twitter.com/gSleXVpT85 — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) August 26, 2017

St. Louis Blues teammates Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo took their talents to the racetrack for an Indy Car event.

They got married

It was the summer of love for NHL players, as it seemed like someone from every team got hitched.

Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Nastasiya, were officially married last summer, but the couple celebrated their union with an extravagant wedding reception on July 8 at Barvikha Luxury Village, an exclusive enclave just outside of Moscow. The date is significant to the Washington Capitals forward for two reasons -- it's a holiday in Russia known as the Day of Family, Love and Faithfulness, and, of course, because Ovechkin wears No. 8 for the Caps.

Ovechkin's teammates Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk attended the wedding. But a shirtless Ovi -- who danced and "sang" along to Boney M's hit "Rasputin" -- more or less stole the show:

Талантливый спортсмен талантлив во всем ! Саша , @aleksandrovechkinofficial ! Ты в очередной раз доказываешь какой ты крутой !!! 💪🏻 A post shared by Yana Rudkovskaya (@rudkovskayaofficial) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Erik Karlsson, Tyler Bozak, Andrei Markov, Matt Duchene and Jakob Silfverberg also tied the knot in scenic venues around the world:

To the day I'll never forget. My beautiful wife my rock and my comfort. I'll never stop loving you. You've made me the luckiest happiest guy in the world. A post shared by Erik Karlsson (@erikkarlsson65) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

@marki79red has been one of the most influential people in my career - wouldn't be where I am without him. Today we celebrate life and love... not a power play goal! I love you marky and couldn't be happier to be here for your special day! A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Vilket fantastisk bröllop, middag och inte minst festen! #silfverwedding #overandout #småbarnsföräldrar A post shared by Elisabett Rosdahl (@bitet) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

They partied at pals' weddings

Carl Hagelin won his second Cup and got hitched to longtime girlfriend Erica Uebel in Stockholm. Fellow Swedes Karlsson and Henrik Lundqvist, along with Norwegian Mats Zuccarello, were on hand to help him celebrate:

Reunited. Close call on the dance floor between Zuuuuc and Hags but I give it to Hags, after all, it was his night tonight! 💍 A post shared by Henrik Lundqvist (@hank30nyr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

When Jordan Eberle married his high-school sweetheart, Lauren Rodych, in Calgary, in July, former teammates Connor McDavid and Taylor Hall nearly stole the show. After crooning some karaoke ...

Name your fav oiler/former oiler slash karaoke party. #becomingmrseberle A post shared by Dean Van De Walle (@dvandewalle) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

... Hall did his best goalie impression, taking shots from McDavid, his onetime roommate in Edmonton.

That time Connor Mcdavid took shots on Taylor Hall. #becomingmrseberle A post shared by Dean Van De Walle (@dvandewalle) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

They welcomed new additions

Praise the Lord! Our little princess arrived today! Our hearts are so filled with love and gratitude. Also, their momma is a rockstar!!! pic.twitter.com/QPoG0L920G — Brian Boyle (@BriBrows22) May 25, 2017

Lily Willow Brown is here and 8.4 lbs healthy. She looks just like her daddy. pic.twitter.com/9Spccnbc25 — Lexi LaFleur Brown (@lexilafleur) June 24, 2017

We are so excited to let you all know what gender our next baby is going to be !!! pic.twitter.com/6Esyu6CUss — Jordin Tootoo (@Jtootoo22) August 26, 2017

They did daddy duty

Clearly some mixed feelings for the Tarasenko family about the first day of school! pic.twitter.com/gDoqIBpXo5 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 22, 2017

They cried "uncle"

You know I had to bring my niece out to her first @bluejays game A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

They hit the beach

Let's get back to work! A post shared by Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

After a two-week hiatus, Alex Ovechkin is back at the beach https://t.co/ZoBkHbm6Fp pic.twitter.com/op0mQwdTbC — RMNB (@russianmachine) August 3, 2017

Island vibes with good people. Looking forward to watching the game tonight! Who you guys got? A post shared by Max Domi (@max) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

They volunteered

Taking calls at the @RedCross call in and donate now 866-367-3001 to support Hurricane Harvey relief!! pic.twitter.com/yx0gxdxYzM — Erik Johnson (@6ErikJohnson) August 30, 2017

They spent quality time with their best friend

Let me tell ya bout besstttt friend... #nationaldogday #lilly #chickenlittle A post shared by Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

They played pickup hockey with pals

The San Jose Sharks' bearded duo of Brent Burns and Joe Thornton decided to stick together for an ESPN the Magazine Body Issue shoot.