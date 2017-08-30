        <
          Golfing, getting hitched, having babies: NHLers, they're just like us! Here's what they did this summer

          Rangers teammates and longtime friends Mats Zuccarello and Henrik Lundqvist palled around in Norway and Sweden this summer. Berit Roald /NTB scanpix via AP
          4:13 PM ET

            It's hard to top the summer Sidney Crosby and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins had, as they celebrated all over the world with the Stanley Cup. Phil Kessel won the offseason when he ate hot dogs -- and trolled some critics -- out of the trophy. And perhaps no one had more fun partying with Lord Stanley than Penguins defensemen Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz.

            But a number of other non-Penguins had memorable offseasons too. The boys of winter spent their summer downtime at the beach and the ballpark, and with their best buddies and loved ones. They got hitched and had babies. The lost their collective minds over the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. Pro hockey players -- they're just like the rest of us! Here are some of the highlights of what they did last summer.

            They hit the links

            We're getting too good at this. ⛳️

            A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on

            They went fishing

            They kicked up their heels at concerts

            Boots gang...Always such a good time!! @bootsandhearts

            A post shared by Connor Mcdavid (@mcdavid97) on

            They geeked out over Mayweather-McGregor

            They dined out

            Top draft pick Nico Hischier is already making a name for himself in New Jersey. Newark's Hobby's Deli has already named a sandwich after the 18-year-old Swiss center: the Nico No. 1 sandwich, which features grilled chicken, a red "jersey" tomato and, of course, Swiss cheese.

            They did yoga

            They spectated at other sports

            Toronto Maple Leafs center and Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews, an Arizona native, caught a game between his hometown Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in August.

            New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist -- who played nearly as much tennis as he did hockey growing up in Sweden -- and his wife, Therese Andersson, are regulars at the US Open.

            St. Louis Blues teammates Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo took their talents to the racetrack for an Indy Car event.

            They got married

            It was the summer of love for NHL players, as it seemed like someone from every team got hitched.

            Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Nastasiya, were officially married last summer, but the couple celebrated their union with an extravagant wedding reception on July 8 at Barvikha Luxury Village, an exclusive enclave just outside of Moscow. The date is significant to the Washington Capitals forward for two reasons -- it's a holiday in Russia known as the Day of Family, Love and Faithfulness, and, of course, because Ovechkin wears No. 8 for the Caps.

            Ovechkin's teammates Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk attended the wedding. But a shirtless Ovi -- who danced and "sang" along to Boney M's hit "Rasputin" -- more or less stole the show:

            Erik Karlsson, Tyler Bozak, Andrei Markov, Matt Duchene and Jakob Silfverberg also tied the knot in scenic venues around the world:

            Vilket fantastisk bröllop, middag och inte minst festen! #silfverwedding #overandout #småbarnsföräldrar

            A post shared by Elisabett Rosdahl (@bitet) on

            They partied at pals' weddings

            Carl Hagelin won his second Cup and got hitched to longtime girlfriend Erica Uebel in Stockholm. Fellow Swedes Karlsson and Henrik Lundqvist, along with Norwegian Mats Zuccarello, were on hand to help him celebrate:

            When Jordan Eberle married his high-school sweetheart, Lauren Rodych, in Calgary, in July, former teammates Connor McDavid and Taylor Hall nearly stole the show. After crooning some karaoke ...

            Name your fav oiler/former oiler slash karaoke party. #becomingmrseberle

            A post shared by Dean Van De Walle (@dvandewalle) on

            ... Hall did his best goalie impression, taking shots from McDavid, his onetime roommate in Edmonton.

            That time Connor Mcdavid took shots on Taylor Hall. #becomingmrseberle

            A post shared by Dean Van De Walle (@dvandewalle) on

            They welcomed new additions

            They did daddy duty

            They cried "uncle"

            You know I had to bring my niece out to her first @bluejays game

            A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on

            They hit the beach

            Let's get back to work!

            A post shared by Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) on

            Island vibes with good people. Looking forward to watching the game tonight! Who you guys got?

            A post shared by Max Domi (@max) on

            They volunteered

            They spent quality time with their best friend

            Let me tell ya bout besstttt friend... #nationaldogday #lilly #chickenlittle

            A post shared by Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) on

            They played pickup hockey with pals

            The San Jose Sharks' bearded duo of Brent Burns and Joe Thornton decided to stick together for an ESPN the Magazine Body Issue shoot.

