The Anaheim Ducks, not the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, top the projected point totals posted Tuesday by the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

The Ducks opened at 106.5, followed by the Penguins at 104.5. The Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals each opened at 103.5. The Montreal Canadiens, at 100.5, round out the teams with 100-plus points.

The Ducks won the Pacific Division last season with 105 points and return the bulk of a talented, but aging roster.

Six teams from the Central Division have point totals over 90, led by the Chicago Blackhawks at 99.5.

Other notables include: The Nashville Predators at 98.5, the New York Rangers at 95.5, Toronto Maple Leafs at 04.5, and Detroit Red Wings at 78.5.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights opened at 68.5 points for their inaugural season.

The Penguins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at 7-1 at the Westgate. The Oilers are 8-1, followed by the Ducks, Capitals, Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Wild, who are each 12-1.

NHL season point totals [As of Sept. 5, at the Westgate SuperBook]:

Anaheim Ducks - 106.5

Pittsburgh Penguins - 104.5

Edmonton Oilers -103.5

Washington Capitals - 103.5

Tampa Bay Lightning - 102.5

Montreal Canadiens - 100.5

Chicago Blackhawks - 99.5

Dallas Stars - 98.5

Nashville Predators - 98.5

Columbus Blue Jackets - 96.5

Minnesota Wild - 96.5

San Jose Sharks - 96.5

Calgary Flames - 95.5

New York Rangers - 95.5

St. Louis Blues - 95.5

Toronto Maple Leafs - 94.5

Carolina Hurricanes - 93.5

Boston Bruins - 92.5

Ottawa Senators - 92.5

Winnipeg Jets - 92.5

Philadelphia Flyers - 91.5

Los Angeles Kings - 89.5

New York Islanders - 88.5

Buffalo Sabres -87.5

Florida Panthers - 85.5

Detroit Red Wings - 78.5

Arizona Coyotes -- 74.5

New Jersey Devils - 74.5

Vancouver Canucks - 72.5

Colorado Avalanche - 69.5

Vegas Golden Knights - 68.5