NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson has no timetable for getting back on the ice following offseason foot surgery.

Erik Karlsson averaged more than 28 minutes of ice time per game during the playoffs. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Karlsson, the runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman, says he hasn't been able to do anything for three months since the operation in June to repair torn tendons in his left foot. The 27-year-old played with foot fractures and torn tendons during the playoffs as the Senators reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

At the time of the surgery, Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion forecast a four-month recovery that would allow Karlsson to start the regular season. With the Senators opening Oct. 5 against Washington, that's now in doubt.

Karlsson hopes that taking it slow will ensure that he won't have to deal with any problems later in the season.