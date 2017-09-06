The NHL did not request for Vegas Golden Knights games to be removed from Nevada's legal sportsbooks, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Wednesday.

The league had 30 days before an event to make the official request to the Nevada Gaming Commission; the Golden Knights open their inaugural season on Oct. 6 against Dallas. The Golden Knights are currently +220 underdogs against the Dallas Stars at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

"What we're most interested in is making sure we get equitable treatment with the NFL in terms of how teams are dealt with on the book," Daley told ESPN. "We had discussions both with the club and MGM, with respect to betting around the arena. There may be some steps done in respect to that, but we didn't feel like it was an appropriate time to make the global request."

Nevada Gaming Commission chairman Dr. Tony Alamo confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the NHL had not made the request to prohibit betting on Golden Knights' games at the state's regulated sportsbooks.

"Nevada is the safest place on the planet to place a bet on any sport," Alamo said. "I think the NHL sees that and appreciates that."

The Oakland Raiders of the NFL are also relocating to Vegas with a scheduled move in 2020 and will have a similar decision as the NHL.

The NHL and NFL remain plaintiffs in a legal battle over New Jersey's attempt to legalize sports betting at the state's casinos and racetracks. The case has been accepted by the Supreme Court and is expected to be heard late this year.