The Florida Panthers are about to take their first road trip of the season, before the season even starts.
Wary of Hurricane Irma's potential effect on the South Florida area, the Panthers' ownership chartered a plane and will take some players, staff and other team employees to Boston on Friday -- getting out of town long before the storm is expected to hit.
Panthers CEO Matthew Caldwell told The Miami Herald that the team is even prepared to open training camp in Massachusetts if necessary.
The Panthers are expected to take the ice for the first practice of the season on Sept. 14.
Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck tweeted that players are lucky to have owners Vincent Viola and Doug Cifu "look out for us and get us to safety.''
Cifu responded by saying the team is "doing what we can to help.''
The Associated Press contributed to this report.