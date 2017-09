CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames signed forward Sam Bennett to a two-year contract Wednesday with an annual average value of $1.95 million.

Bennett, 21, had 13 goals and 13 assists in 81 regular-season games last season, and added two goals in four playoff games.

Selected by Calgary in the first round of the 2014 draft, he has 31 goals and 32 assists in 159 career NHL games.