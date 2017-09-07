The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to multiyear extensions with coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, it was announced Thursday.

Maurice has a 136-112-33 record since taking over as coach of the Jets on Jan. 12, 2014. He also has had coaching stints with Hartford/Carolina and Toronto.

He is currently 11th on the NHL's all-time list with 1,365 games coached and needs only 22 more to pass Mike Keenan to move into the top 10.

Cheveldayoff has served as general manager of the Jets since the franchise relocated from Atlanta in June 2011. The team has had a winning record in five of his six seasons.