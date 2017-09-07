NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis will need a full six months to recover from offseason knee surgery, and general manager David Poile says they don't expect him back until possibly 2018.

Poile gave an update on injuries Thursday to Ellis and center Nick Bonino after a rookies practice.

Ellis was injured during the Stanley Cup Final that Nashville lost in six games to Pittsburgh.

Poile says Ellis had knee surgery during the offseason and that doctors want Ellis to take it slowly with recovery, using a full six months.

That schedule would have the defenseman returning around the end of this year.

Poile says Bonino, who broke a foot in the finals, is skating and hopefully will be ready to play near the start of the season.