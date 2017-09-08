NEW YORK -- The NHL-NHLPA media days concluded at the league's head office on Thursday. Here are a few highlights:

"You go to the grocery store and people start saying, 'Fifty goals, eh?'" -- new Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin on the pressures of being French Canadian and playing in Montreal.

"If you have an agreement, you need to follow the agreement. You cannot just change the rules one day just because. If you cancel something like [the] world championships, which happen every year, or something like this. [The Olympic tournament] only comes every four years. During your career you catch it only once, twice or maybe zero times. So I don't think it's the right choice. I'm really disappointed." -- St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko on NHL players not going to the Olympics.

"I think it was my second year. I'm the guy that goes to the rink early, and every time I go down to meet the guys, they always wanted to stop for coffee before we went. I just went along and never got anything, then finally figured I should probably just get something." -- Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf on how he became a coffee drinker.

"It's much easier to move all of your stuff in a car. I can afford movers, but why spend if you don't need?" -- Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau on why he makes the 24-hour drive from Florida to Montreal after every season.

"I know he gets a bad rap in the media for being too confident, but it's literally the opposite. You talk to him off the ice and he's humble. He wants the best for his linemates, he wants the best for everyone. He's not just, 'Oh, I'm the best, I'm the greatest.' Before I met him, I never would have thought -- listening to his media and interviews before the draft -- the humbleness that comes with him and the quietness that comes with him." -- Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele on teammate Patrik Laine.

"My old man was actually just down there for the Mayweather-McGregor fight. He was third row or something. The most interesting guy in the world, they call him. I don't know how the hell he pulled this stuff off. And he got his tickets through Floyd. That's the most amazing part. I'm like, 'How do you pull this off?' But he did it. He's got some friends that are pretty close with Floyd, and Floyd actually went to his book launch in New York." -- Arizona Coyotes forward Max Domi on his father's unlikely friendship with Floyd Mayweather.

"I was in Nashville and I went to a little fundraiser. Everyone I saw was like, 'We're so excited for Game 1.' People have always been excited in Nashville. I guess the world just finally realizes it since we had that run last year. It definitely took another step this year. I'm sure it's going to be awesome. The crowd is going to be great every game." -- Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi on Nashville fans this season.

"The twins bike a bit and they're crazy runners. So they're always doing the Grouse Grind. It's a mountain run up in Vancouver, and I think they do that once a week. A lot of guys on the team do it, but [the Sedins] just do it faster. I'm sure when they're running up the mountain, people are stopping and trying to take pictures with them." -- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev on the fitness of teammates Henrik and Daniel Sedin.