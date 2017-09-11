        <
          Devils sign defenseman Damon Severson to 6-year, $25M contract

          10:42 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Damon Severson to a six-year, $25 million contract that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

          Devils general manager Ray Shero announced the signing on Monday.

          Severson, 23, will earn $2.5 million this season and his salary will escalate to $5.1 million in the final year.

          Severson set career highs with 28 assists and 31 points in 80 regular-season games last season, leading all New Jersey defensemen in assists and points.

          "Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with," Shero said. "This deal shows our ownership's commitment in what we continue to build here."

