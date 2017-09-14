Forward Bryan Little has agreed to a six-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets worth $31.746 million, the team announced Thursday.

The new deal begins in the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old Little, who is entering his 11th season with the team, had 21 goals and 26 assists in 59 games last season -- his fourth straight with at least 40 points.

He ranks among the franchise's all-time leaders in goals (184, 2nd), points (432, 2nd), games (672, 3rd) and assists (248, 5th).

Little has missed time during the past two seasons because of injuries, having missed six weeks with a lower-body injury last October and a fractured vertabrae that ended his season in February 2016.