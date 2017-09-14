        <
        >

          David Pastrnak signs 6-year, $40 million deal with Bruins

          11:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Boston Bruins ended the standoff and locked up one of their building blocks on Thursday, signing forward David Pastrnak to a six-year, $40 million deal.

          The deal comes just before the team starts training camp on Thursday.

          Multiple media outlets reported that the 21-year-old native of the Czech Republic gets some form of a no-movement clause as well.

          Pastrnak had a career year last season with 34 goals and 36 assists in 75 games, making him the second-leading scorer behind Brad Marchand.

          Pastrnak's deal actually pays him a higher AAV than Marchand, slotting in third on the Bruins behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

          Pastrnak had finished his entry-level contract that had a cap hit of $925,000. The Bruins took him with the 25th pick of the first round in the 2014 draft.

