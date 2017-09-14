The Boston Bruins ended the standoff and locked up one of their building blocks on Thursday, signing forward David Pastrnak to a six-year, $40 million deal.

The deal comes just before the team starts training camp on Thursday.

Multiple media outlets reported that the 21-year-old native of the Czech Republic gets some form of a no-movement clause as well.

The Bruins have locked up 21-year-old David Pastrnak. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Pastrnak had a career year last season with 34 goals and 36 assists in 75 games, making him the second-leading scorer behind Brad Marchand.

Pastrnak's deal actually pays him a higher AAV than Marchand, slotting in third on the Bruins behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

Pastrnak had finished his entry-level contract that had a cap hit of $925,000. The Bruins took him with the 25th pick of the first round in the 2014 draft.