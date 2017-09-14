It's a story right out of Hollywood. The Los Angeles Kings are hosting open tryouts on Sept. 27 to find their emergency goaltender.

"The NHL requires each home team to have an emergency goalie in the stands for every game and we thought this would be a good opportunity to see who in our area is best qualified for the job," Kings president Luc Robitaille said in a news release. "It will be interesting, that is for sure."

The event will take place at the team's training facility; the team promises "a member of the Kings hockey operations department" will be on hand to evaluate.

What are the Kings looking for in this understudy role? Someone at least 18 years old " who has played a high level" of amateur hockey but has not signed a contract to play in a professional league.

Last season, two teams -- the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks -- found themselves signing emergency backup goalies.

The Hurricanes used their 37-year-old equipment manager, Jorge Alves. The team let Alves make his professional debut for eight seconds in the third period, trailing by two goals.