        <
        >

          Wild agree to terms with LW Foligno on 4-year, $11.5M deal

          6:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with restricted free-agent left wing Marcus Foligno on a four-year, $11.5 million contract.

          The Wild announced the deal Thursday, the day before they take the ice for the start of training camp. Foligno will make $2 million this season, $3 million in 2018-19, $3.5 million in 2019-20 and $3 million in 2020-21 for an average annual value of $2.875 million.

          The 26-year-old Foligno was acquired June 30 in a four-player, two-draft pick trade with Buffalo. He had a career-high 13 goals and 57 blocked shots last season for the Sabres while ranking fifth in the NHL with 279 hits, also a career best.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.